KOPPLIN, Paul L. (Age 78) Paul Kopplin, 78, of Cheney, Washington passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, October 20th, 2019, at age 78. He was born in Geiger (Airway) Heights, Washington on his dad's farm on February 24, 1941. Paul grew up in the Gieger/ Marshal community of Spokane County during his early years of life. Paul enlisted in the Navy and served four years traveling the world on the USS Midway as well as other details, taking up the trade of electrician, after discharge Paul completed apprenticeship and entered into International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 73. Working along side union members for 54 years, retiring in 2003. Paul met the love of his life Jeanette in 1965 and was blessed with three children as well as three stepchildren. Paul built his own home with the help of his children and brothers west of Spokane near Medical Lake, WA raising his family and enjoying life to the fullest. Paul had many hobbies over the years specifically enjoying shooting shuffleboard and playing billiards in which he gained many trophies as well as many friends. Paul was a very independent person finding solutions to rectify any problem. Paul is survived by his spouse Jeanette, his two children, Jessica and Christopher Kopplin, his step-children Ron, Julie, and Darrell Oldham and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with his brother Herman (Marci) Kopplin, his sister Mae Riley, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Daniel, his father, Greggory, mother Martha, and his brother James Kopplin. Paul was a happy and hard working man who brought joy to many, he will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, October 29th at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. Followed by burial at Cheney Memorial Gardens in Cheney, WA. Memorial dinner will follow. To leave an online condolence to Paul's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019