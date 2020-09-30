COPPERSMITH, Paul Lee (Age 94) Paul Lee Coppersmith passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 at the age of 94 in Fairfield, Washington. Paul was born on December 16, 1925 in Pomona, California to Anthony Lee and Eva Rachael (Rufenacht) Coppersmith. His parents were migrant farm workers. Paul had 5 siblings three older sisters, Minnie, Pearl and Ethel; an older brother, Earl; and a younger brother, Vernon. After Anthony abandoned his family, his wife and their six children moved to Marshall, Washington where Paul attended school until 3rd grade. The family moved to Rockford, Washington when Paul was 9 years old. As a young child, he sold milk and eggs to help support his family. Paul quit school after the 9th grade to work for neighboring farmers. When he was 15 years old he went to work at the saw mill in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where he cut railroad ties. He continued to work for farmers in the area until he joined the United States Army in 1945. He was a military policeman in Tokyo, Japan until 1947. After returning from the service, he worked for the Sprinkler Fitters Union, Local 669 at Grinnell Fire Protection. Paul married Marian Estelle Nelson on September 1, 1956 in Spokane, Washington. Together they had 4 children Gail Lee, Debbie Ann, Peggy Lynn and Joseph Paul. In 1961, Paul and Marian built their family home in Millwood, Washington. Although Paul enjoyed traveling throughout the northwest as a sprinkler fitter, he decided that he should be home with his family. In 1965, he started working at the Inland Empire Paper Mill in Millwood. A few years later, he began to work again for the Sprinkler Fitters Union. Paul lost his wife, Marian, to cancer in 1978. In 1980, he married Virginia Campbell. His family grew to include her 3 adult daughters Geri, Molly and Barbara. Paul retired in 1984. During the next 30 years, he and Virginia designed their houses and landscaped the yards of each of his six homes. As one home was completed, he would start planning the next his own version of Habitat for Humanity! For over 15 years, Paul drove truck hauling cattle feed for Joe. He also worked at the Spokane County Interstate Fair for 15 years. He hauled tack in a golf cart for the livestock participants and supplies for the vendors in exchange for free food. Free food was very important to Paul! Throughout his life, Paul enjoyed cutting and selling firewood, raising chickens, gardening and watching big-time wrestling. He was very proud of his status as a 20-gallon blood donor. During his later years, he loved to play the penny and nickel slot machines at area casinos. In February of 2019, Paul broke his arm while shoveling snow. It was then that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Due to his illness, Paul and Virginia moved to Palouse Country Assisted Living in Fairfield, Washington. One of his goals was to live long enough to become a 50-year member of the Sprinkler Fitters Union, Local 669. Last winter, Paul was recognized for this accomplishment and received his much anticipated gold watch. Family was very important to Paul. He enjoyed watching his family grow to include 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was excited to welcome 3 more great-grandchildren - due in October, December and March. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his wife, Marian, and his daughter, Debbie. There will be a celebration of Paul's life on Saturday, October 3 at 2:30 at Northern Quest Casino in the Kalispell Ballroom. Please join the family for coffee, tea and desserts. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to one of the following in memory of Paul: Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122 and/or Palouse Country Assisted Living, 503 South Hilltop Lane, Fairfield, WA 99012.



