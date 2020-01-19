Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Lynn BRAZEAU. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRAZEAU, Paul Lynn Paul Lynn Brazeau was born in Spokane October 16, 1962, the 4th child of Clifford (Luke) and Donna Brazeau. He was raised throughout Idaho and attended schools in Greer and Orofino. Paul lived his adult life in the NW working as an iron worker. As a child he was taught to hunt and fish and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Paul went to meet his Lord and Savior on November 10, 2016 and was preceded in death by his dad Luke and a son Lucky. He is survived by his mother Donna, two brothers Steven and Rusty, one sister Ladonna Knopp, two sons Luke and Kieran, one daughter Jessica, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who carry an empty spot in their hearts, forever missing his fun loving stories that put a smile on everyone's face. We all miss you Pauly! A memorial in his honor will be held in early February. Please contact any family member for further details.

BRAZEAU, Paul Lynn Paul Lynn Brazeau was born in Spokane October 16, 1962, the 4th child of Clifford (Luke) and Donna Brazeau. He was raised throughout Idaho and attended schools in Greer and Orofino. Paul lived his adult life in the NW working as an iron worker. As a child he was taught to hunt and fish and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Paul went to meet his Lord and Savior on November 10, 2016 and was preceded in death by his dad Luke and a son Lucky. He is survived by his mother Donna, two brothers Steven and Rusty, one sister Ladonna Knopp, two sons Luke and Kieran, one daughter Jessica, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who carry an empty spot in their hearts, forever missing his fun loving stories that put a smile on everyone's face. We all miss you Pauly! A memorial in his honor will be held in early February. Please contact any family member for further details. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020

