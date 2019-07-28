Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. ALBRIGHT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALBRIGHT, Paul M. (Age 70) Paul M. Albright was born July 28, 1948 in Spokane, WA. To Ralph and Patricia Albright. Our loving brother passed away July 20, 2019. Paul grew up in the St. Aloysius Parish and attended Gonzaga Prepar-atory High School and Gonzaga University. Paul graduated in 1970 with a degree in Microbiology and Military Science. Upon graduation, he immediately entered the US Army remaining active duty for eight years. When released from active duty, he returned to school acquiring MBA from Eastern Washington University while remaining for an additional 21 years in the reserves. He retired from the service with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Paul worked for Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany, Oregon and remained there until he found his true calling at Guittard Chocolate Company fulfilling his passion for food and family. He was diagnosis with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma stage four cancer in 2009. He valiantly battled this disease for five years, finally becoming cancer free thanks to Fred Hutchinson in Seattle, WA. He is survived by his siblings Clyde and Elaine, nephews Sean (Corrina) and Aaron, loving grandnephews, niece and his loving, caring friend Rosalie Simon. The family would like to thank Guittard family, Andree Chicha, Kermit Chicha, John and Victoria Mantello, Bob and Carol Sexton for the loving support generously given to Paul through his long and difficult battles with cancer. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 330 E. Boone Ave., Spokane, WA with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am. Paul's final resting place will be the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA.

