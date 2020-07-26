McRAE, Paul (Age 70) Paul McRae passed away at his home in Spokane, WA on July 8, 2020. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his creativity and love of nature. He was a professional house painter by trade and painted many homes in Spokane and surrounding areas. Paul loved the ocean and in his spare time created beautiful and unique candles using hand selected seashells. He also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Paul believed in and loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his children, Ryan McRae, Lisa Coyle, Katie Cogswell, and brother John McRae.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store