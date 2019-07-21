Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Merrix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIX, Paul On July 10th, 2019 Paul Merrix, our dear friend, relative and/or colleague passed away at Hospice House of Spokane as the result of a very aggressive and swift bout with cancer. He was fortunate to not have to endure the affects for long. Born on January 12, 1935 in Vancouver, B.C., Paul was proud of his Canadian roots; he also became a dual citizen of the USA, his adopted country. He was a graduate of the prestigious Rudolph Schaeffer School in San Francisco, and spent most of his professional life as a business administrator for engineering projects throughout the world and stateside. He moved to Spokane in the mid-90s to be near friends and to be closer to his Canadian family across the border. Paul loved to sing and was a proud member of the Men's Chorus; he was also an avid opera and symphony buff, rarely missing a performance. Paul had a big heart and gave freely of his time and talents. He was a man of principle and did not tolerate injustices. He was quick to give his opinions and advice (wanted or not - lol). Up until his untimely death, Paul managed the 700 W. 7th. Condos, a job in which he took particular pride, keeping the complex running as a well-oiled machine. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 27th from 4pm - 7pm at the home of Dennis Ryan at 5413 S. Garfield. All are welcome to come and share thoughts and stories of this remarkable human being. He will be sorely missed.

