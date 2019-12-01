Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Michael "Mike" BRAUNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRAUNE, Paul Michael "Mike" 1944 - 2019 Paul Michael Braune, known as Michael, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Mike, 75, was born in Deadwood, SD to Paul Joseph Braune (who was in the military) and Marian Elizabeth Braune (a teacher). Growing up in Coeur d'Alene, ID and Spokane, Mike attended the Edna E. Davis School for the Deaf and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1965. He was a proud clerk in the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, allegedly setting some local record for not taking sick days. Unmarried and watching his money carefully, he maintained a membership at the Spokane Club for twenty years, where he enjoyed visiting and working out, and he arranged vacation days to allow considerable traveling, visiting many European countries, and Australia. He loved museums and developed an interest in Rembrandt. Among his hobbies, he read airplane magazines, and he attended several air shows, including one in Paris. He knew many baseball statistics and recently rooted for Gonzaga basketball. Mike expressed caring interest in family and extended family. He kept in touch over decades with friends. Mike is survived by his brother, Nick Braune, sister-in-law Linda Braune (

BRAUNE, Paul Michael "Mike" 1944 - 2019 Paul Michael Braune, known as Michael, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Mike, 75, was born in Deadwood, SD to Paul Joseph Braune (who was in the military) and Marian Elizabeth Braune (a teacher). Growing up in Coeur d'Alene, ID and Spokane, Mike attended the Edna E. Davis School for the Deaf and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1965. He was a proud clerk in the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, allegedly setting some local record for not taking sick days. Unmarried and watching his money carefully, he maintained a membership at the Spokane Club for twenty years, where he enjoyed visiting and working out, and he arranged vacation days to allow considerable traveling, visiting many European countries, and Australia. He loved museums and developed an interest in Rembrandt. Among his hobbies, he read airplane magazines, and he attended several air shows, including one in Paris. He knew many baseball statistics and recently rooted for Gonzaga basketball. Mike expressed caring interest in family and extended family. He kept in touch over decades with friends. Mike is survived by his brother, Nick Braune, sister-in-law Linda Braune ( [email protected] ) and niece Joan Braune. Another relative special to Mike is Yvonne Braune of Olympia. Those whose lives Mike touched are invited to Saint Ann Catholic Church, 2120 E. First Avenue, Spokane from 4:30 to 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close