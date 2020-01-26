Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Michael WHITE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE, Paul Michael July 8, 1941 - January 23, 2020 We mourn the loss of Paul White, 78, of Clayton WA. He died after a long illness, at his home comforted by wife Carol, son Paul and sister-in-law Paula. Paul was pre-deceased by his mother Elizabeth Cannon, Sister Katherine Piper, and brother Ronnie White. He is survived by wife Carol, sister Valerie Williams (Dale), son Paul White (Rehanah), grandsons Jack, Mark and Robert, nephews Kevin and Brian Piper. Paul's long career began with the Huntington Beach Police Dept, where he was promoted to Sargent before winning the coveted position of Police Pilot for HBPD. During his time with HBPD Paul was awarded a letter of commendation from the Mayor of Huntington Beach, with regards to the arrest of a murder suspect, plus an Award of Courage the next year for his outstanding devotion to law enforcement. He left to pursue his love of ranching, buying a farm in Yreka CA. He went on to be an Inspector in the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, followed by Security for the Washington Horse Racing Commission. Finally he worked as an Inspector for the Spokane County Noxious Weed Board. Acclaimed Author Ken Goddard knew Paul well, and based a character in his best-selling novel 'Balefire' after Paul reminiscent of his illustrious police career. Paul raised and raced Quarter horses and Thoroughbreds in Pacific Northwest and Canada, and loved living the farm life with Carol. His unwavering attention to detail, untiring ability to fix virtually anything, and his lust for life, will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held later this year.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020

