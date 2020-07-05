BRAMSMAN, Paul Robert Paul Bramsman of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away June 30, 2020, following a long, valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on January 15, 1943, to Paul and Anna (Mohar) Bramsman in Havre, Montana. He was raised in the Dillon area and attended Dillon schools, graduating from Beaverhead County High School as valedictorian in 1961. Paul majored in Philosophy-Mathematics at Carroll College and graduated with high honors. At Carroll, he was sophomore class vice-president, a member of the band, and was the editor and managing editor of the school newspaper, The Prospector. He also placed 97th in a field of 1,439 in the Mathematical Association of American's Twenty-Fifth Annual William Lowell Putnam Mathematical competition his senior year (1965). Paul then went on to North American College in Rome and took Theological Studies at the Gregorian University. He later earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics/Computer Science from Eastern Washington University. Paul had a variety of careers as he moved through life. He was a Catholic priest (ordained in Dillon, July 1969), an accountant at Sears and Roebucks Spokane, and a computer software engineer at Kaiser Aluminum Spokane. He also started his own company, Plan B. Plan B solved software program issues for businesses when Plan A software failed to perform. Paul also taught computer science at Gonzaga University as an adjunct professor. On August 30, 1986, he married Margaret Gow from Butte, Montana, at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Missoula by their good friend Father Ed Stupca. When he married Marg, his life was enriched with an instant family who admired and loved him! He was an active member of Saint Anne's Catholic Parish, Spokane. For years, he supervised and kept church financial records and was very involved with social justice issues throughout the Spokane area through the Spokane Alliance. The aspect of his life he enjoyed the most was his loving wife, their family, his relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Bramsman, Dillon, Montana, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his wife Margaret Gow Bramsman, Spokane Valley, Washington, his brother John (Diane), West Linn, Oregon, his step-children Thomas (Cathy) Gow, Edward (Takako Kimoto) Gow, Joseph (Suzana) Gow, James (Krista) Gow, Linda (Matthew) Murphy, his grand- children Daniel Gow, Sarah Gow, Marin Gow, Owen Gow, Tessa (Steve) Vought, Patrick (Emma) Murphy, Shannon (Scott) Neeley, Collin Murphy and a plethora of cousins. Paul was cremated. A memorial service will be held at Saint Anne's Catholic Church, Spokane, Washington, at a later date once COVID-19 has subsided enough to allow a gathering. Instead of flowers, you may make a memorial donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
