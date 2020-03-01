|
CARTER, Paul T. (Age 76) Paul was born on June 10, 1943 in Spokane, Washing-ton to Hunter Jackson Carter and Estelle Caroline Carter. He passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, and several extended family members and close friends. He is survived by his wife Linda, of 53 years; his children Suzi (Tim) Magney, Kelli (Tim) Crough, Kami (Rob) English, Jason (Debbie) Evans, Jan (Tom) Deviny, Jill Carter; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister Jackie McWilliams, as well as a lot of cousins and many close friends. Paul graduated from John Rogers High School in 1961. He then joined the Army and served for four years with an Honorable Discharge. He returned to Spokane and began his very successful career in sales. He went to work for Self Service Furniture and eventually transitioned to selling carpet as a Manufacturers Representative and as an Agent for numerous carpet mills. Paul owned and managed three different carpet stores during his life, one in Spokane, one in the Seattle area and one in Dunedin, Florida. He was a superb business man, had an excellent work ethic, and enjoyed working with people. Paul retired in Spokane four years ago. He loved talking to people, reading, and visits from family and friends. He also loved watching NASCAR, football, hockey, and Gonzaga basketball. Walking his dog Lucy Lu was also a favorite activity. Paul was a faithful attender of Crestline Baptist Church, and also a compassionate deliverer of Meals on Wheels. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him. Special thanks to Hospice of Spokane for their wonderful care as he made his way home to Heaven. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Meals on Wheels Spokane or Hospice of Spokane. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Paul's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 1, 2020