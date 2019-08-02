Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul T. NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSON, Paul T. Paul T. Nelson passed away unexpectedly at his home in Otis Orchards, WA on July 28, 2019. Paul was born in Mountain Home, Idaho on November 24, 1958 to parents Clayton and Ruth Nelson. He lived in several Midwestern states with his family while growing up and graduated in 1977 from Thomas Jefferson High School in Bloomington, MN. In high school he was a star athlete and played football, as well as wrestling and track. One of his favorite memories from high school was he and three of his teammates that called themselves "The Linemen". He was recognized recently for his high school's 50 year celebration for outstanding offensive lineman, as well as his two brothers who played football. He was very proud of this honor. Paul attended the University of Idaho and graduated in 1982 with a degree in Geotechnical Engineering, and soon after qualified for his Professional Engineer Certification. After working for several engineering companies in the Midwest, Paul moved to the Spokane area and opened his own engineering firm called Inland Pacific Engineering & Consulting. He learned to love fishing at a young age, which he carried on into his adult years. One of his favorite things was his annual Men's Weekend fishing trip with his buddies. He enjoyed collecting stamps and as a young boy would use his lawn mowing money to purchase stamps. He also enjoyed traveling and would take roads off the beaten path to see new sights. He was an avid reader and enjoyed legal thrillers. He loved to garden and spent many hours with his grandchildren teaching them gardening, growing flowers and a large vegetable garden. Paul is survived by his two children, Emily Nelson, Owatonna, MN and Sam Nelson (Julie), Otis Orchards, WA; four grandchildren, John, Cohen, Thea and Kase. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Nelson, Windsor, CO and four siblings, Lori Careswell, Loveland, CO, Steve Nelson, Rio Rancho, NM, Linda Lama, Windsor, CO and Mark Nelson, Lakewood, CO. He was preceded in death by his former wife Lyn Nelson and his father, Clayton Nelson. A Viewing is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 6 PM to 8 PM with the Funeral service and Reception planned for Sunday, August 4, 2 PM at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home in Spokane Valley, WA. The family has requested casual dress for all services. An additional Viewing is planned for Thursday, August 8, 9 AM to 11 AM at Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota, North Dakota followed by the Committal service at Lakota Cemetery.

