GAURON, Paul Virgil Paul was born June 12, 1964 in Seattle, Washington and passed away February 28, 2019 near Spokane, Washington at age 54. Lived in Seattle, Graham, Ellensburg, and Spokane, WA. Attended Kittitas High School. As a young man won ribbons showing cattle in Graham, was salesman at Wendle Ford and received many outstanding Sales Achievement awards during his career. Thirteen years ago, he opened the doors to United Data Security/United Recycling Services. (he'd say "No job is too big or too small"). He touched many lives in his 54 years. Paul was loved and respected by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors: traveling, hiking, skiing downhill or behind a boat, was talented at fishing, golfing and the occasional poker game. Received his 30-year sobriety chip. He married Georgia Ann Gale, the true love of his life, on April 5, 1997. Survived by wife Georgia (Gale) Gauron, brothers: Tom (Diane), and Phil (Lila) Gauron and nephew: Adam, brother-in-law: Patrick (Melanie) Conwell, sister-in-law: Christine Michaels. He also leaves behind very special friends, Bob and Michele Wendel. Preceded in death by: parents Chester and Betty Jane (Andersen) Gauron, brother James "Big Jim" Gauron. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 9th at 11:00 AM at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 3618 W. Indian Trial Road, Spokane, WA 99208, with a reception following. To leave a message of remembrance please visit Paul's online memorial at

www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019

