SENKLER, Paul William (Age 92) May 2, 1926 February 17, 2019 Paul was born on May 2, 1926 in Hartline, WA to Fred and Elizabeth Senkler. He attended Breezy Plains School and graduated from Hartline High School in 1944. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for two years including time in Japan. After his service, Paul farmed with his dad and brothers for many years and later with his own sons, nephew, and grandson. Paul married Donna Schultz in 1957 and they lived on the family farm south of Hartline where they raised their four children. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Hartline, volunteered for the Hartline Fire Department, and was president of the local Grange. Paul was a master builder and carpenter who built, finished, and remodeled many homes in his day. Paul was a farmer who truly never retired but moved to Spokane in 1991. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and games, watching his children's and Gonzaga basketball games, jigsaw puzzles, building dollhouses, and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; his children Becky and Mike Clift (Spokane), Brian Senkler (Hartline), Gary Senkler (Coulee City) and Jill Avery (Auburn); five grandchildren Elizabeth (Robert), Matthew, Carissa, Cortney, and Alex; and great-grandson, Zachary; two sisters Alma Senkler (Des Moines, WA) and Mary Leinwebber (Kennewick); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three older brothers, Howard, Arthur, and Walter. Paul was happiest on the farm and when surrounded by his family. He fought a short but courageous battle with cancer and passed away at home on February 17, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane (and will be announced again). Arrangements have been entrusted to:

