HOLM, Rev. Paula B. Rev. Paula B Holm, of Spokane, WA passed away on the morning of August 1st, 2019 at the age of 94. Paula was born in Oklahoma City, OK in 1924. She attended Central High School from which she graduated in 1941 at the age of 16. She was married in 1943 to Warren G. Holm and had two children, Kerry and Kevin. She entered the church in 1949 and received her Ordination in 1962 in the Assembly of God Church, where she held a variety of positions before becoming Assistant Pastor at El Rio Assembly of God in California and later Assistant Pastor at The Open Bible Church in Mead, WA. Paula had a wide range of talents. After Graduation she pursued a career in modeling and acting while supporting the war effort working graveyard shift in two aircraft factories and selling war bonds as well as entertaining the troops at the Hollywood Canteen USO. She also loved the arts and painted mostly in oil. She wrote poetry, music, lyrics, sang and played several instruments. She created several poetry books and produced a music album. After entering the church she used most of her talents for her ministries. Of all her accomplishments she was most proud of her Ordination and ministries. During a sabbatical she was executive coordinator for International Orphans Inc. and Children's Village USA where she held huge fund raising events for abused children. She held a fund raiser in Spokane for the Deaf community as well as other charitable work throughout her life. Paula is preceded in death by her father Paul, her mother Connie, her two sisters, Cathy and Bobbye, her husband Warren, and her son Kerry. She is survived by her son Kevin; her grandchildren, Khrystyn, Kelly and Keeley, and her growing number of great-grandchildren. A public memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, August 23 at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Avenue. We welcome all that knew her to come celebrate her life with us.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019