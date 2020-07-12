1/2
Paula Jean RAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAY, Paula Jean Paula Jean Ray, 69, went into rest on February 24, 2020 due to a blood clot. She was a woman who had fought for her health for a long time. She was born July 21, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was raised mainly in Jackson- ville, Florida. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her family, friends, and all animals deeply. The many acquaintances she made would make her smile and she always made time for conversation. All who had the pleasure of knowing her knew she had the gift of gab. She has left behind two daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Cummings and Jeanette Radmer, and two grandchildren, Justin and Amber Cummings, all of Spokane, Washington, a brother, Michael (Mary) Stokely of Raiford, Florida; and two very dear to her heart friends, Lanny Mickelson and Suzanne Foresi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Pauline Stokely. She is so greatly missed but we know where she is - dancing and talking amongst the angels. You'll be in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved