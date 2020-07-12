RAY, Paula Jean Paula Jean Ray, 69, went into rest on February 24, 2020 due to a blood clot. She was a woman who had fought for her health for a long time. She was born July 21, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was raised mainly in Jackson- ville, Florida. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her family, friends, and all animals deeply. The many acquaintances she made would make her smile and she always made time for conversation. All who had the pleasure of knowing her knew she had the gift of gab. She has left behind two daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Cummings and Jeanette Radmer, and two grandchildren, Justin and Amber Cummings, all of Spokane, Washington, a brother, Michael (Mary) Stokely of Raiford, Florida; and two very dear to her heart friends, Lanny Mickelson and Suzanne Foresi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Pauline Stokely. She is so greatly missed but we know where she is - dancing and talking amongst the angels. You'll be in our hearts forever.



