STOLTS, Paula June (Hayes) Paula June (Hayes) Stolts passed away peacefully at her home on March 8, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1931 in Portland, Oregon, and grew up there and in Idaho, where she met her husband, Donald A. Stolts, at Coeur d'Alene High School. Paula graduated in 1948, and after marrying in 1950, lived in Moscow while Don attended college. He was then drafted into the military and for 20 years Paula served her country as an Army wife supporting Don through his exemplary military career. During this time she raised her three daughters, living in Missouri, California, Texas, Ecuador, Virginia, and the Canal Zone (Panama). Don and Paula settled in Spokane, and he preceded her in death in 2007. Paula loved the outdoors, spending hours in her vegetable garden, or raking, pulling weeds and planting flowers in her yard. She enjoyed camping, fishing, watching birds, and just plain breathing fresh air. She was multi-talented: she played the piano, arranged flowers, painted, cooked, photographed, sewed and played tennis. Her interests indoors included the symphony, theatre, museums, reading, playing games and family history. She rarely missed watching a Gonzaga basketball game. Mostly, Paula was a dog lover regardless of what mischief they may have gotten into. Sometimes, she got into mischief, too: she loved touching switches, buttons, levers or knobs, which usually led to trouble. Although shy, Paula always contributed, whether as a Girl Scout Leader, teaching Nursery School music or English to adults, as a bookkeeper or librarian, or Treasurer for school reunions. She worked at the flower shop at the Davenport Hotel, and was a cashier at the Wilma Theater in Cour d'Alene. Paula loved her country and was supportive of Veterans issues. She was a beloved and sensitive mother and grandmother, and a devoted friend. She was a strong woman, but down-to-earth and fun to tease. Paula is survived by her daughters, Barbara Baldwin (Bob), Brenda Dill and Denise Cavner; her grandchildren, Laura Baldwin, Paul Baldwin, Nicole Clark (Joel), Sean Hannon, Jeremy Cavner (Yuko), Jenny Flick (David) and Jovan Cavner; and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved. The family wishes to thank the staff and practitioners at Providence Holy Family Hospital and at Hospice of Spokane, professionals who cared for Paula, while providing comfort and support to the family. Paula wished to be cremated and placed with her beloved husband at the Veteran's Wall section of Evergreen Cemetery in Post Falls. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, Spokane Humane Society, or KSPS Public Television.

4305 N. Division St.

Spokane , WA 99207

