WILLIAMS, Paula R. Paula R. Williams was born on March 9, 1937 in Park River, ND. She passed away December 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with dementia. Paula was a military wife who spent her time living in San Diego, CA before moving to Spokane in 1992. She was primarily a homemaker who volunteered for the Navy Relief Society, receiving a Patriot of The Year Award for her countless hours of volunteer work. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Dennis in their RV and was a member of the Elks RV Club for many years. Later in life, Dennis and Paula enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ. She liked playing card games, dominoes and a variety of board games. Paula is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Dennis; son Jon; and daughters Cindy and Michelle. She enjoyed nothing more in life than being a grandmother of seven and a great-grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her sons Lynn and Michael. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:30pm, with visitation beginning at 1:00pm, at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. You may leave a tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 18, 2019