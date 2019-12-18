Paula R. WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula R. WILLIAMS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLIAMS, Paula R. Paula R. Williams was born on March 9, 1937 in Park River, ND. She passed away December 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with dementia. Paula was a military wife who spent her time living in San Diego, CA before moving to Spokane in 1992. She was primarily a homemaker who volunteered for the Navy Relief Society, receiving a Patriot of The Year Award for her countless hours of volunteer work. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Dennis in their RV and was a member of the Elks RV Club for many years. Later in life, Dennis and Paula enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ. She liked playing card games, dominoes and a variety of board games. Paula is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Dennis; son Jon; and daughters Cindy and Michelle. She enjoyed nothing more in life than being a grandmother of seven and a great-grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her sons Lynn and Michael. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:30pm, with visitation beginning at 1:00pm, at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. You may leave a tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.