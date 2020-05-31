GORTON, Paula Theresa (Schiltz) Paula Theresa (Schiltz) Gorton was welcomed into Heaven on May 19, 2020, at the age of 71 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Paula was born on May 25, 1948, in Dickenson, North Dakota, the only daughter of Paul Michael and Lillian "Lil" Frances (Danielson) Schiltz. The family homesteaded in Caldwell, Idaho, where Paula attended grade school before moving to Powell, Wyoming, where they farmed the Ralston Bench below Hart Mountain and Paula was active in 4-H. She graduated from Powell High School and then continued her education at Northwest Community College in Powell and Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. When at Montana State, Paula met the love of her life, John Gregory "Greg" Gorton. They married November 27, 1970 at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Powell. Paula and Greg lived in Columbia Falls, Montana, prior to moving to Henderson, Kentucky, in 1972 where they welcomed their son Michael "Mike". In 1984 the family moved to Butte, Montana, and then in 1992 to Mead, Washington, before settling in Otis Orchards, Washington, in 2003. While Paula's greatest accomplishments were as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and dear friend, she also worked for the Montana County Extension agency in Great Falls, for a styling salon, and a local fabric store. Paula was also an active volunteer in her churches and communities, donating her time and talents sewing choir robes and seasonal wall hangings for St. Ann's Catholic Church in Butte, sharing baked goods during the holidays and cooking for funeral celebrations at St. Joseph's in Otis Orchards. But her gifts were not limited to just sewing and baking she cooked, canned, gardened, sketched, cross stitched, knitted, quilted, refinished antique furniture, did calligraphy, and painted, with her art exuding a happy whimsy and her dry sense of humor catching people off guard in a delightful way. Paula was also a Jill of all trades known to pick up a hammer, brush, roller, trowel, shovel, or rake to help with the many home and landscaping projects she and Greg took on over the years. She did however; call a halt at driving the tractor. Paula was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lil, and parents-in-law, John "Jack" and Mary Gorton. Paula leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Greg of Otis Orchards; son Mike, wife Kelly, and grandson Ryan of Walla Walla, WA; brother Cecil and wife Donna Schlitz of Powell; sister-in-law Lisa and husband James Stack of Whitefish, Montana; bother-in-law Patrick and wife Reba Gorton of Southport, North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous other relatives and friends. We wish to thank Paula's three independent care providers who were her rock every day for many years, her Alzheimer's Group "family" with Family First Senior Care who shared her journey, the aides and staff at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake with whom she laughed, cried and sang, and the professional staff on the 7th floor of Providence Sacred Heart who treated her with respect and care during her final hours. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Otis Orchards. Memorials may be made in Paula's name to St. Joseph Parish, Otis Orchards or to Catholic Charities Eastern Washington. Please visit Paula's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.