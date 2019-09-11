Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Vivian (Laufer) BRYANT. View Sign Service Information Harrison Family Mortuary 311 W MARKET ST ABERDEEN , WA 98520 (360)-533-8864 Send Flowers Obituary

BRYANT, Pauline Vivian (Laufer) (Age 92) On Friday, September 6, 2019, Pauline Vivian Laufer Bryant, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 92. She spent the last five years of her life living in the care of her daughter Colleen and Bill Simpson. Pauline was born on December 28, 1926 to Paul Conrad Laufer and Edith Vivian Richardson in Lewiston, Idaho. Pauline graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945 and continued on to Sacred Heart Nursing School through Gonzaga University receiving her nursing degree in 1948. She served her country as a member of the United States Nurse Corps during World War II. During Pauline's nursing career she taught nursing students at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho, while she also worked in many hospitals as an emergency room nurse, surgical nurse, and private duty nurse. Dr. Maurice E. Bryant and Pauline married on February 1, 1965 in Moscow, Idaho with a combine family of nine children. The family moved to the Grand Coulee Dam area in 1967 to start Dr. Bryant's family practice. Pauline work as a nurse in her husband's practice. At a young age Pauline was an accomplished concert pianist. She was involved in Lady Lions and starting up the hospital auxiliary in Grand Coulee Dam, Washington. At the age of 65, she went back to school to obtain her Master Gardeners degree. She had a love for teaching, painting nature, spending time in her flower beds, and playing the piano. Pauline is survived by her children Lincoln (Eileen) Bryant of Washington, Stephanie McCoy of California, Linda Hillman of Washington, Michael (Margaret) Bryant of Washington, Maureen Bryant of Virginia, Jerry Paul (Carol) Bryant of Washington, Colleen (Bill) Simpson of Washington, James (Deborah) Bryant of Washington, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and her beloved friends and neighbors Jim and Mary Jane Bailey. Pauline is preceded in death by step-daughter Sharon Kupit (2018), her husband Dr. Bryant (1998), her mother Edith (1969), her father Paul (1966), and many close friends. Pauline touched the lives of many, and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or your favorite art guild. To share memories or leave condolences for the family please visit

BRYANT, Pauline Vivian (Laufer) (Age 92) On Friday, September 6, 2019, Pauline Vivian Laufer Bryant, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 92. She spent the last five years of her life living in the care of her daughter Colleen and Bill Simpson. Pauline was born on December 28, 1926 to Paul Conrad Laufer and Edith Vivian Richardson in Lewiston, Idaho. Pauline graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945 and continued on to Sacred Heart Nursing School through Gonzaga University receiving her nursing degree in 1948. She served her country as a member of the United States Nurse Corps during World War II. During Pauline's nursing career she taught nursing students at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lewiston, Idaho, while she also worked in many hospitals as an emergency room nurse, surgical nurse, and private duty nurse. Dr. Maurice E. Bryant and Pauline married on February 1, 1965 in Moscow, Idaho with a combine family of nine children. The family moved to the Grand Coulee Dam area in 1967 to start Dr. Bryant's family practice. Pauline work as a nurse in her husband's practice. At a young age Pauline was an accomplished concert pianist. She was involved in Lady Lions and starting up the hospital auxiliary in Grand Coulee Dam, Washington. At the age of 65, she went back to school to obtain her Master Gardeners degree. She had a love for teaching, painting nature, spending time in her flower beds, and playing the piano. Pauline is survived by her children Lincoln (Eileen) Bryant of Washington, Stephanie McCoy of California, Linda Hillman of Washington, Michael (Margaret) Bryant of Washington, Maureen Bryant of Virginia, Jerry Paul (Carol) Bryant of Washington, Colleen (Bill) Simpson of Washington, James (Deborah) Bryant of Washington, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and her beloved friends and neighbors Jim and Mary Jane Bailey. Pauline is preceded in death by step-daughter Sharon Kupit (2018), her husband Dr. Bryant (1998), her mother Edith (1969), her father Paul (1966), and many close friends. Pauline touched the lives of many, and she will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or your favorite art guild. To share memories or leave condolences for the family please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com . Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary in Aberdeen, Washington. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.