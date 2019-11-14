Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Payowe WELLS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WELLS, Payowe (Age 77) Payowe Wells, 77, passed away November 1, 2019, at her home in Spokane Valley. WA. Payowe Vilai was born in Nakhon, Nayok, Thailand. In 1969, she married Terry R. Wells, an Air Force Serviceman who brought her to the United States. They raises four children together and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Payowe loved to fish and she and Terry frequented many local lakes. She was an excellent cook and showed love to her family by preparing special Thai dishes for them. In her later years she enjoy going to the casino with her friends, playing bingo and feeding the neighborhood squirrels, birds and cats. She is survived by her husband, Terry Wells and her children Achara (Forrest) Smith , Anucha (Nicole) Wells, Kunya (Tom) Reinland, Misty (Chris) Care and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. There will be a graveside service on November 16 at 1pm, at Peone Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 14, 2019

