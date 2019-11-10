HORWATH, Pearl Carrie (Gillingham) (Age 99) Went to be with the Lord on Oct. 22, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born to Leslie and Leanna Gillingham Oct. 20, 1920 and is survived by her three children Frank Horwath (Judy), Barbara Sierra (Hector), and Kay Bower, as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family. She worked as a secretary at various businesses throughout her life. Activities she enjoyed were reading, genealogy, and playing cards. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Horwath, and her brothers Baby George, Clarence, Ernie, and Alvin. A memorial service will be held at the Pasadena Park Church of the Nazarene, 8822 E. Upriver Dr., Spokane Valley, 11:00 on Nov. 16, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019