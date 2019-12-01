|
MILLER, Pearl Elaine (Benson) Moseng (Age 92) Pearl passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 23, 2019. Pearl was born May 4, 1927 in Ben Wade Township, Pope, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel, and her father, Jens. She grew up on the farm and always said she was a country girl at heart. She married her childhood love, Morris L. Moseng in March 1943 and they left Minnesota moving to Spokane, Washington in 1956 where they raised their eight children. Morris preceded her in death in 1986. She married William Miller in February 1989 and he preceded her in death in 2012. Pearl often said, "I love my Jesus. He's my Lord and Savior." Pearl loved her family and loved to love on others. She was a faithful and steadfast wife throughout both marriages. She enjoyed sharing a friendly word with everyone who crossed her path. Baking goodies and sharing them with her friends and neighbors was an important part of her giving attitude. She loved her flowers and being outside as well as numerous camping trips throughout the Northwest. She prayed for each family member daily and always ended her contacts with them by "I love you". Pearl was preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Bass, a son, Lester Moseng, a great-grandson, Caleb Roberts; and brothers and sisters, Orville, Clayton, Stanley, Irene, Marvis, and Jerry. She is survived by two sisters, Inez Johnson of Montevideo, MN and Ruby Taylor (Bill) of Blaine, MN; as well as three daughters and three sons, Eileen Fiegl of Spokane, WA, Janet Roberts (Kerry) of Owasso, OK, Ethan Moseng (Kim) of Renton, WA, LeeAnn Reed (Wes) of Spokane, WA, Larry Moseng of Iowa, and Terry Moseng (Shirley) of Spokane, WA. Also, stepchildren Barbara, Bill, Cheryl, Ron, Darrell, and Janet. Seventeen grandchildren including Selene Rumiser, DeVona Hinch, Brad Fiegl, Teresa Fiegl, Melanie Fiegl, Brian Fiegl, Marcus Roberts, Daniel Roberts, David Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Angela Spratt, Leah Davis, Joshua Moseng, Diana Carlen, Kevin Reed, Timothy Moseng and Krystel Mast; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Each one of these individuals was included as being the joy of her life. Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA will oversee arrangements. Celebration of Life Service on Friday, December 6th at 12:30 pm followed by graveside service at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, WA. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the Celebration of Life Service.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 1, 2019