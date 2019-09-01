|
SOULARIE, Pearl Elizabeth (Telecky) December 8, 1919- August 27, 2019 Pearl Elizabeth Telecky was born to Frank and Caroline Telecky as the fourth of seven children in Ritzville, Washington. Pearl graduated from Ritzville High School and attended Washington State University. Being very curious about travel, she went to San Francisco, where she met Raymond Soularie and married him in 1945. A devout Catholic, Pearl lived her life in honor of the Father. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond J. Soularie of 53 years, and granddaughter Portia A. Case. Pearl is survived by son Jean B. Soularie (Margaret) and his children Kelli J. Nelson (Matthew), Kristi Wittig, Nicholas R. Soularie, Kathryn S. Soularie, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; son Russell A. Solari (Carol), and his daughter Megan Gates (Eddie) and two great-grandchildren; daughter E. Suzanne Case, and her daughter Portia Case (deceased); daughter Nanette M Soularie. A Rosary will be held Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Thornhill Valley Chapel at 7pm. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 am. Pearl's final resting place will be at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA, with a burial on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019