LEE, Pearl Esther Pearl Esther Lee, 87, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2019 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House. Born to Charles and Bertha Phinney on November 22, 1931 in North Dakota. She was the youngest of six children. Pearl moved to North Idaho in the early 1960's where she has remained. Pearl graduated from NIJC in 1969 with her business degree. While a student, she worked at Y J Meats where she met her husband, Jesse Lee. She later went on to work for the Bureau of Land Management, where she retired after 25 years. She had a passion for quilting and her flower garden. She loved family gatherings with her children, grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Lee, son Jim Paulson, daughter Janet Ford and granddaughter Michelle Bonasera. Pearl is survived by her children, Bonnie (Ron) Christanson, Dywaine (Sue) Paulson, Diane Lontz, Kathy (Bret) Vantine and Vicki (Dave) Bonasera. 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and her very special friend, Bill Winters. Pearl and family would like to thank her caregiver, Jenny, the Schneidmiller Hospice House and many others. A private family service at the cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pearl's name to the Hospice House. BELL TOWER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.

