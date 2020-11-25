1/2
Pearl Esther MYERS
1931 - 2020
MYERS, Pearl Esther Pearl Esther Myers left us to join her husband Glen and other family members in heaven on November 18, 2020. We know she is both happy and sad; happy to see Glen and all of her family members who have preceded her but sad to leave behind other family members and friends. Pearl was born on October 19, 1931 in Elm Creek, Nebraska, one of nine siblings. Preceding her in death are her parents, Alma and William Koeppen, her siblings Louis, Arthur, Wilmer, Kenneth, Walter, Opal, and Ruby. One brother, Jerry, is still living. Pearl was also preceded in death by Glen, her husband of 62 years, and two sons, Neil and Sheldon. Pearl was blessed with four sons, Wayne (Chris), Sheldon (Susan), Neil, and Daniel (Colleen). She has six grandsons, one granddaughter and fourteen great-grandchildren. She worked at Deaconess Medical Center for 38 years, happily retiring in 1999. She enjoyed dancing with Glen, sewing, getting together with friends, and traveling to many exciting places. With Glen gone for the past nine years, she has truly missed dancing the most and is so happy to pick that up again. Glen better dust off his dancing shoes since they are going to be used a lot! And Sheldon, get ready for some tuna casserole! Private services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
