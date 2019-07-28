Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home
1306 North Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 327-6666
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Shenandoah Forest Park
14600 N. Bear Creek Lane
Mead, WA
View Map
Pearl Lorraine BROWN

Pearl Lorraine BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Pearl Lorraine Pearl Lorraine Brown passed away into the Lords arms on July 15th 2019. Born to Fred and Eva Hutchinson in Granit Idaho. She graduated from Mead High School where she met and married Allman Brown. She was a homemaker with many interests; sewing, crafts, cooking and music. We thank her for the many lessons she taught, like the example to love others and accept them as family. She had Parkinson's for 25 years and showed us how to live with disability with grace and determination; to work hard to fight the physical decline. She found joy and humor in life no matter her circumstances. She blessed us with her Christian faith and we know she is now enjoying a life of renewal in Heaven. Pearl was preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart Allman Brown, her parents, her sisters Estella Toombs and Eula Craemer and by her brother Roy Hutchinson. She leaves behind her sister Maudie Tarbert, son Steve Brown (Kathy), and daughters Lorraine Hall (Mac) and A'ndrea Mize; plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of her life will be held at the clubhouse at Shenandoah Forest Park, 14600 N. Bear Creek Lane, Mead, WA. August 10th at 3 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019
