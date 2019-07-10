Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearle BENEDICT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearle Iris BENEDICT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BENEDICT, Pearle Iris (Age 98) Pearle Iris Benedict , of Spokane died on July 5th, 2019. Pearle was born on June 19, 1921 in Barber, MT, to parents Harry and Bessie Bauer. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1939. She married Leroy Benedict on January 1st, 1950 and were married for 68 years until he passed last year. Pearle was an avid gold prospector and enjoyed many "camping trips" to the woods of Idaho with her family. Later on in life she was a regular celebrity at the local casino and everyone knew her by name. Pearle is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, one brother, and one son. She is survived by three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their families. Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th, at Ball and Dodd North Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the same location.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Download Now