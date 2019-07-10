BENEDICT, Pearle Iris (Age 98) Pearle Iris Benedict , of Spokane died on July 5th, 2019. Pearle was born on June 19, 1921 in Barber, MT, to parents Harry and Bessie Bauer. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1939. She married Leroy Benedict on January 1st, 1950 and were married for 68 years until he passed last year. Pearle was an avid gold prospector and enjoyed many "camping trips" to the woods of Idaho with her family. Later on in life she was a regular celebrity at the local casino and everyone knew her by name. Pearle is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, one brother, and one son. She is survived by three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and their families. Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th, at Ball and Dodd North Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the same location. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 10, 2019