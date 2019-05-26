Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy A. (Marsh) MARSHLAIN. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St PO Box 175 Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHLAIN, Peggy A. (Marsh) Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 in Davenport, WA. Peggy was born June 6, 1951 in Marysville, CA to Gordon and Ann Marsh. She grew up in the Grandview, WA area where she attended school and graduated from Grandview High School in 1969 and was also "Miss Grandview" in 1969 and then she attended Kinman University in Spokane, WA. Peggy work for WA Trust bank for many years retiring as a Marketing Officer for the bank. She married Larry Marshlain on May 24, 1980 in Lake Tahoe, NV. They retired to Lincoln, WA near the lake so they could enjoyed the outdoors and watching birds and other animals. Peggy was part of the Alpha Ioata Sorority at Kinman University. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, boating, traveling and cruises and engaged in freelance writing. Peggy is survived by her husband Larry at the home and four nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Curtis and Lewis "Spike" Marsh. As per her request no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 10 Nicholls St., Davenport, WA 99122. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

