Peggy Jo (Newby) GREEN
GREEN, Peggy Jo (Newby) Our Mom acquired her wings after passing peace- fully from natural causes on November 14, 2020, at Hospice House of Spokane. A loving mother, grandmother, friend, confidant, and wonderful person. Born September 15, 1934, in Camas, WA, lived briefly in Ellensburg, WA, Paris, France, and moved to Spokane to live out the rest of her life. Married to Jerry Green from 1955-1971 and had 4 children. She attended JJ Browne School and still had regular luncheons with a group of Browne friends. Graduated from North Central High in 1952 and actively served on the Reunion Committee until just a few years ago. She worked at the City of Spokane and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in 1996. Survived by her kids Richae Marie Fox, Daniel Todd Green (Sherry), Wendy Rae Green (Greg) and predeceased by Michael Dean Green in 1989. She has 7 Grandkids (Ryan, Danielle, Candice, Brandon, Chelsea, Savannah, Sean); 6 Step-Grandkids (Cory, Justin, Adrielle, Bailey, Adam, Josh); 20 Great-Grandkids. Plus she adopted Michael's best friend, Peggy Glass-Egan (Scott), which added 4 more Grandkids (John, Tyler, Brianna, Ronnie) and 5 more Great-Grandkids. Mom was a loving mother not only to us kids but to all of our friends, who all called her Mom and practically lived at our house on Queen Pl. She supported us in all of our sports, never missed sending cards to friends and relatives, and had the most beautiful handwriting. After retiring she and her best friend, Gale Logsdon bought a motorhome and had a blast traveling, camping, and making memories. You now belong to Heaven Mom. We will all Forever Love and Miss You!

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

