MILLER, Peggy Jo (Loomer) Peggy Jo Miller (Loomer) finished her top secret assignment for Interpol on August 6, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1964 to Jeanne Marie Loomer (Spellman) and Walter Samuel Loomer in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. With her best friend Carolyn by her side, Peggy chose her sidekick at a Sadie Hawkins dance at Cd'A High School. Peggy and Daniel Robert Miller graduated in 1982, and were married on August 22nd that same year at Bethel Baptist Church. Through the years, Peggy proved to be the most versatile agent at Interpol. Not only could she balance being a mom to three independent (headstrong) girls, beating Ken Jennings in Jeopardy (allegedly), running accounting for the business, and a full time job, but she did it all while being married to her favorite stubborn Miller. After her initial special assignment in Hayden, Idaho ended, Peggy and Dan relocated their operation to Bovill, Idaho. Peggy infiltrated the little community by becoming a librarian, janitor, secretary, 4-H leader, and finally, the Director of Human Resources for Gem Innovation Schools. For those who knew her, she was goofy. For those who didn'tshe was goofy. Her dedication to solving crime was endless. From The Secret of the Old Clock, to who took a bite out of the block of cheddar cheese, and even The Mystery on the Nile, her work with the greatest detectives in the world will not be forgotten by our 'little grey cells'. There was not a chocolate she wouldn't try, a volley ball game / tennis match / track meet/ basketball game / recital / concert / softball game / birth of a grandbaby she missed, or a joke she wouldn't tell tell a hundred times. And laugh at. Every. Time. Peggy loved music, flowers, birds, watching her daughters succeed, corned pottage in the mail, continental breakfasts, red wine, one-liners, and Dan. She loved Dan. Peggy had fun. She laughed. She once chased down would-be muggers on the streets of Paris at midnight. She won a pro-bowling tournament that she entered just for fun. She knew how to smack the hell out of a softball. Peggy loved God, she knew Jesus, which puts her just two degrees from Kevin Bacon. She was fearless, she was strong, and she probably knows who killed Kennedy. Peggy follows into the light, her father, her mother Jeanne, brothers Steven McArthur and Carnie McArthur, sister Janice Loomer, and several goldfish her kids won at the Latah County Fair which she promised are all in heaven. She is survived by her husband, side-kick, love of her life, and best friend of 40 years, Daniel Miller, her proteges; Anna Stephanie Henderson (Doug), Janice Lynn Miller (Jake Krummel), Danielle Robin Miller (Robbie Falchi), the minions; Lucy Jeanne, Noah Douglas, Cohen Daniel, Maggie June, Oscar Robin, Chupa, Toni, and Kitty John. She will be missed by her brothers Jeff McArthur, Mike Wimmer (Cindy), Chuck Loomer (Nicki), David Loomer (Laura), sisters Sheri Loomer and Deva Speath, all her nieces and nephews, the extended Miller family, and the Klopeks, who we are not done spying on. A time to remember Peggy will be held outside with masks and social distancing (because Peggy also loved that God gave humans the ability to become scientists) at Hayden Bible Church, Saturday, August 15th at 11am - 290 East Miles Ave., Hayden, Idaho 83835. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bovill Improvement Group, and the Deary Fire Department. And remember: no matter which way we figured it, somebody didn't like the way we figured it. So from now on, it's everybody, including the old bag, for himself.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store