EBERLY, Peggy-Lew On Saturday, November 9th, 2019, our wonderful mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great- great-grandmother, Peggy-Lew Eberly passed away, at the beautiful age of 90. She was born to Archie and Edith Chadwick, in Hazelmere, British Columbia. She was the last surviving of five children, including three sisters and one brother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Lee W. Eberly and her youngest child, Randy Eberly. Peggy-Lew leaves behind six children and their spouses. Daughter Colene G. Hakes (Hal), sons Warren Eberly (Gloria), Vince Eberly (Dana), Bill Eberly (Judi), Bob Eberly, Bud Eberly (Lynda). She also leaves 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great- granddaughter; and one special granddaughter "in-law". She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school activities and especially the sports, sitting out side at her grandson's senior year of football before he graduated this last spring. She enjoyed and was proud of family. She was proud to be named honorary grandmother of Liberty High School, a title she kept until she passed. No funeral service will be held per her wishes. An interment of ashes will be this summer when those grandchildren who are in Japan and Taiwan, can be home. Donations in her name can be made to Second Harvest or any of the animal shelters.

