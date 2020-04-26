Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy PECK-ROUSSEAU. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

PECK-ROUSSEAU, Peggy Peggy Peck-Rousseau, a resident and friend to the Chewelah and Spokane communities passed away on April 17th, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho. Peggy was born to Arthur and Alma Keys, October 10th, 1928 in Baker City, Oregon. The middle of six children, Peggy's first thirteen years she resided in Union, Oregon, until the families move to Wrights Valley, Washington. Later in her high school years she met and married Arnold Peck. The family lived on a beautiful 620-acre dairy farm with four lovely children, Gary, Gail, Randy and Robert. After the passing of Arnold and many years later, she met and fell in love again and married Tom Rousseau from Spokane Valley, Washington. Tom had three wonderful children, Tommy, Curly and Janet. Tom owned his own insurance agency, "Rousseau Insurance". Tom was a professional photographer for the Shriners. Peggy and Tom were very active within the Shriner community. After the passing of Tom, the family moved Peggy from Ridgeview Place Senior Lining in Spokane Valley to Foxtail Assisted Living in Eagle, Idaho. After 10 months at Foxtail Senior Living, Robert and Paula graciously invited Peggy to come and live with them. She was lovingly cared for and pampered as a Queen by Robert ad Paula until her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, ushered her into heaven to live with Him for eternity and re-link the family chain with others who passed before her. Peggy is survived by her brother Lynn Keys (Mickey) of Vancouver, Washington; and children Gail Turner (Floyd) of Eugene, Oregon, Randy Peck of Salt Lake City, Utah, Robert Peck (Paula) of Meridian, Idaho and Gary Peck-deceased (Carol Ann) of Valley, Washington; step-children Thomas Rousseau (Sandi) of Sandy, Oregon, Curly Rousseau (Lori) of Spokane, Washington and Janet Pierce (Gary) of Spokane, Washington. Peggy was blessed with nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Private family burial services were held at Chewelah Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials in Peggy's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472. Online guest book available at

PECK-ROUSSEAU, Peggy Peggy Peck-Rousseau, a resident and friend to the Chewelah and Spokane communities passed away on April 17th, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho. Peggy was born to Arthur and Alma Keys, October 10th, 1928 in Baker City, Oregon. The middle of six children, Peggy's first thirteen years she resided in Union, Oregon, until the families move to Wrights Valley, Washington. Later in her high school years she met and married Arnold Peck. The family lived on a beautiful 620-acre dairy farm with four lovely children, Gary, Gail, Randy and Robert. After the passing of Arnold and many years later, she met and fell in love again and married Tom Rousseau from Spokane Valley, Washington. Tom had three wonderful children, Tommy, Curly and Janet. Tom owned his own insurance agency, "Rousseau Insurance". Tom was a professional photographer for the Shriners. Peggy and Tom were very active within the Shriner community. After the passing of Tom, the family moved Peggy from Ridgeview Place Senior Lining in Spokane Valley to Foxtail Assisted Living in Eagle, Idaho. After 10 months at Foxtail Senior Living, Robert and Paula graciously invited Peggy to come and live with them. She was lovingly cared for and pampered as a Queen by Robert ad Paula until her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, ushered her into heaven to live with Him for eternity and re-link the family chain with others who passed before her. Peggy is survived by her brother Lynn Keys (Mickey) of Vancouver, Washington; and children Gail Turner (Floyd) of Eugene, Oregon, Randy Peck of Salt Lake City, Utah, Robert Peck (Paula) of Meridian, Idaho and Gary Peck-deceased (Carol Ann) of Valley, Washington; step-children Thomas Rousseau (Sandi) of Sandy, Oregon, Curly Rousseau (Lori) of Spokane, Washington and Janet Pierce (Gary) of Spokane, Washington. Peggy was blessed with nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Private family burial services were held at Chewelah Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials in Peggy's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472. Online guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.