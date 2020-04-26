PECK-ROUSSEAU, Peggy Peggy Peck-Rousseau, a resident and friend to the Chewelah and Spokane communities passed away on April 17th, 2020 in Meridian, Idaho. Peggy was born to Arthur and Alma Keys, October 10th, 1928 in Baker City, Oregon. The middle of six children, Peggy's first thirteen years she resided in Union, Oregon, until the families move to Wrights Valley, Washington. Later in her high school years she met and married Arnold Peck. The family lived on a beautiful 620-acre dairy farm with four lovely children, Gary, Gail, Randy and Robert. After the passing of Arnold and many years later, she met and fell in love again and married Tom Rousseau from Spokane Valley, Washington. Tom had three wonderful children, Tommy, Curly and Janet. Tom owned his own insurance agency, "Rousseau Insurance". Tom was a professional photographer for the Shriners. Peggy and Tom were very active within the Shriner community. After the passing of Tom, the family moved Peggy from Ridgeview Place Senior Lining in Spokane Valley to Foxtail Assisted Living in Eagle, Idaho. After 10 months at Foxtail Senior Living, Robert and Paula graciously invited Peggy to come and live with them. She was lovingly cared for and pampered as a Queen by Robert ad Paula until her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, ushered her into heaven to live with Him for eternity and re-link the family chain with others who passed before her. Peggy is survived by her brother Lynn Keys (Mickey) of Vancouver, Washington; and children Gail Turner (Floyd) of Eugene, Oregon, Randy Peck of Salt Lake City, Utah, Robert Peck (Paula) of Meridian, Idaho and Gary Peck-deceased (Carol Ann) of Valley, Washington; step-children Thomas Rousseau (Sandi) of Sandy, Oregon, Curly Rousseau (Lori) of Spokane, Washington and Janet Pierce (Gary) of Spokane, Washington. Peggy was blessed with nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Private family burial services were held at Chewelah Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials in Peggy's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472. Online guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020