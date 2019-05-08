Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy (Margaret A.) WHITMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHITMAN, Peggy (Margaret A.) Peggy (Margaret A.) Whitman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1927 to James and Reba Kaney. She and her brother Jim were raised in Berkeley, California. She spent summers in Orland, California assisting in farm life with family. She loved the farm life and horses. She met the love of her life, Dean Whitman (A FARMER!!) from Worley, Idaho, at the YMCA in Berkeley. They married in 1947 and together they raised their four children on the farm in Worley and then in 1966 moved to continue farming in Benge, WA. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, she worked at the Worley School Cafeteria. When they moved to Benge, she worked at the Adams County Courthouse in the Assessors office and the Auditors office. She was active in Grange, PTA, Woman's Golf Club, Rock Lake Rockers Square Dance Club, the Catholic Church, and loved to crochet. In 1992 Peggy and Dean moved to Ritzville, WA and enjoyed traveling and golfing with friends. Peggy spent the past seven years being lovingly taken care of by Life Care Center and Ritzville EARH in Ritzville. She is survived by her husband of 71 1/2 years, Dean; children, Deann Becker (Steve) of Cheney, Kathy Kuster (Dale) of Spokane, Jim Whitman (Linda) of Cheney, and Jerry Whitman (Diane) of Benge. Peggy was also blessed with 48 grand and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at the DANEKAS FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Agnes Catholic Church, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The burial service will be held at the Ritzville Memorial Cemetery following the Mass. A reception meal will be served at the American Legion Hall, 106 W. Broadway, following the burial. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Lions Club or the Ralston Grange. To leave condolences please visit our website at

