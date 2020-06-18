PERKINS, Penelope Kaye "Penny" (Age 72) It is with great sadness that the family of Penelope "Penny" Kaye Perkins, 72 of Post Falls, Idaho, announce her passing on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on January 22nd, 1948 to Harold and Gladis Peterschick. After being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Penny was determined to give it her best fight and that she did. Penny will be lovingly remembered by John, her husband of over 50 years, and their children Brad (Kristi), Sharon, John (Misty), and Matthew (April). She is survived by her sisters Judy, Carol, Linda, Sandy, and Robbin. Penny was preceded in death by her brother Emil. Penny will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. More than anything, Penny enjoyed being surrounded by her children and her grandchildren who meant the world to her. She loved her country music and even attended Blake Shelton's concert in the midst of her cancer battle. She also loved a good football game and enjoyed spending time on her deck surrounded by an abundance of beautiful flowers. A graveside service for Penny will be held at Pines Cemetery on Friday, June 19th at 2:00 pm.



