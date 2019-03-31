Services Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home 1306 North Monroe Street Spokane , WA 99201 (509) 327-6666 Resources More Obituaries for Penny SCOLLARD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Penny Marie (Opsal) SCOLLARD

SCOLLARD, Penny Marie (Opsal) Most beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin passed away on March 27, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her. Penny was born on July 18, 1942 to Clarence and Gen Opsal in Williston, North Dakota. They had seven children in that loving family with Penny being the first daughter and second born. In 1951 she and the family moved to Spokane, WA, where they soon helped to form and start Calvary Community Lutheran Church. It was a special church for the family filled with many wonderful memories. Penny attended Shadle Park High School and was part of the first graduating class in 1960. She was a proud member of the Hi-Lassies and was a class officer. She was a special student who graduated at the top of her class and won a full scholarship to Deaconess School of Nursing. This was a profession she always dreamed of from a very early age. Penny met her husband, Jerry Scollard, when she was 13 years of age and it was love at first sight. Well it was for Jerry at least, but by 1963 he had wore her down and they were married on June 14th, just before she graduated from Nursing School. During her nursing training and her working career, she formed many special and lasting friendships that she cherished to this day. She began her career at Deaconess Hospital, then after two years she went to work for a special man and pediatrician, Dr. Allen, whom she had great admiration for. Later she worked at Holy Family Hospital and even worked as a Montessori teacher, which was an amazing time for her and where she formed special friendships. She finished the last 20 plus years as a NICU nurse at her beloved Deaconess Hospital, where she again formed more special friendships. Being a NICU nurse is really where God intended her to be all along. Penny and Jerry were almost married for 56 years. They have three loving children, Nancy, Jim and Jerry and they have lived in their present home for over 40 years. Penny's wonderful parents gave her the gift of love, which she shared with so many on her journey here on God's Earth. She will be missed beyond imagination. Penny is survived by her husband, Jerry, daughter Nancy Kurz (John), sons Jim Scollard and Jerry (Cathy), five grandchildren, Luke, Skyler, Ravenna, Brie and Jonah, brothers Jon (Sharon) Opsal and Rick (Denise) Opsal, sisters Cheryl (Jerry) Wichterman, Kathy (husband Bob) Hoff and Peggy (Mike) Caprye plus loving aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to all the amazing staff and doctors at Holy Family Hospital, Dr. Moore you are the best, the great staff and care she received at Royal Plaza Nursing Home and the great care from Hospice of Spokane. God Bless each and every one of you. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 1-5pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N. Monroe St., Spokane. Memorial services will be the following day on Saturday, April 6, 11am, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division St., Spokane, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions in Penny's name be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, c/o General Endowment Fund. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019