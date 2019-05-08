Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Percy KECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KECK, Percy (Age 82) Percy Keck, of Spokane Valley, passed away due to complications from COPD on April 9th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by family. Percy was born on September 11, 1936 in Colville, WA to Archie and Mildred Keck. After gradu-ating from Lewis and Clark High School he entered into the Army. He went on from there to work for US Plywood, Champion Building Products, Missoula Forest Products, Alpine Lumber and retired from Exchange Lumber. Percy is survived by his two children, Renee Begovich (Marco) and Jeff Keck (Linda); his step daughters, Debra Loy (Tab), Carrie Clanton (Jim) and Becky Heckridge (Lee) 18 grandchildren and 23 1/2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Mildred and his sister Elva Faydo. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 am at the Family of Faith Community Church, 1504 W. Grace, Spokane, WA.

KECK, Percy (Age 82) Percy Keck, of Spokane Valley, passed away due to complications from COPD on April 9th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by family. Percy was born on September 11, 1936 in Colville, WA to Archie and Mildred Keck. After gradu-ating from Lewis and Clark High School he entered into the Army. He went on from there to work for US Plywood, Champion Building Products, Missoula Forest Products, Alpine Lumber and retired from Exchange Lumber. Percy is survived by his two children, Renee Begovich (Marco) and Jeff Keck (Linda); his step daughters, Debra Loy (Tab), Carrie Clanton (Jim) and Becky Heckridge (Lee) 18 grandchildren and 23 1/2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Mildred and his sister Elva Faydo. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 am at the Family of Faith Community Church, 1504 W. Grace, Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019

