TAYLOR, Perry Michael "Mike" (Age 75 Perry Michael Taylor, age 75, of Spokane, Washington, passed away September 1, 2019 from a heart attack following a surgery at Sacred Heart Medical Center. He was born to Eugene Taylor and Elle Mae Pilcher on October 4, 1943 in Merced, California. He grew up with and was proud of his brothers, Alan and Victor Taylor, with whom he remained close throughout life. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1961. He received his civil engineering degree from San Diego State University and actively served in the US Army for ten years. He ended his service as a captain and company commander in the Corps of Engineers during the Viet Nam War where he was a decorated officer, including a bronze star for meritorious service. Mike was a devoted family man. He married Diane Stuckey during his military service and together they brought two sons into the world, Alan and Christopher Taylor. After his discharge from the military in 1974, Mike, Diane and their sons moved to Spokane to join the family farm corporation. Several years after their divorce, Mike was introduced to Linda Marshall-White by her brother and fate took over. The two were married on June 12, 1982 in Spokane and later moved to the foothills of Mt. Spokane where they lived with children Bill and Jamie White, enjoying a very full house when Mike's sons visited. After the graduation and departure of their children, Mike and Linda moved to their current home of 25-years. Mike and Linda were happily married for 37 years. Mike frequently said Linda was "the love of his life." Mike was a business man and entrepreneur who threw himself completely into his ventures and adventures. His professions included computer software development, farming and civil engineering. However, the pinnacle of his business endeavors included the creation of Taylor Engineering, a consulting firm in Spokane that he built up to nearly 50 people. Over the years, Taylor Engineering received several small business awards, and nearly everywhere you go in our region, there is a touch of Taylor Engineering, including landmarks such as Northern Quest Casino, Spokane International Airport, Eagle Ridge and even Silverwood. Mike retired from Taylor Engineering in 2008, but didn't yet feel his contribution to the community was complete. He joined City of Spokane as City Engineer in 2008, and was still working as NLT (Next Level of Treatment) Program Manager for the city until his passing. Mike was honored "Engineer of the Year" by the Spokane Chapter of the American Society of Engineers in 2000. He was inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame in 2012. In addition to his engineering works, Mike served tenures on the Board of Directors for Mountain West Bank, Deaconess Hospital and Group Health Cooperative, working to improve the performance of all these organizations to the benefit of his beloved community. Mike mentored many throughout his career, because he felt he had much to pass along to the younger generations of engineers. In this spirit, he signed on to teach the engineering management program with Gonzaga University where, sadly, another will have to finish up his class this fall semester. Mike was an extremely proud grandfather of six; Noel, River, Taylor, Rylie, Sydney and Dayton. They loved their grandpa and all made a point to laugh at his engineering jokes, even the ones they didn't quite understand. Through blood and marriage Mike has left behind a bountiful legacy of brothers, sisters, cousins, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws to honor him. In addition, many have approached the family in tears to express how appreciative they are of Mike in mentoring them in their careers and lives. Mike's service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 12th at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Avenue in Spokane. Immediately following the service, there will be a reception at the Spokane Club, 1002 W. Riverside Avenue. If you would like to honor Mike, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the SEAS Excellence Fund at Gonzaga University or the Christopher Lloyd Taylor Scholarship at Eastern Washington University. The SEAS Excellence Fund will be used to help support students of the engineering management program. The Christopher Lloyd Taylor Scholarship supports students who wish to teach children with autism. Contact information for these funds are as follows: Gonzaga University, Attn: University Advancement,502 Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA 99258-0098. Memo Line: SEAS Excellence Funs Eastern Washington University, Hargreaves Hall,102 Hargreaves Hall, Cheney, WA 99004. Memo Line: C. Lloyd Taylor Scholarship To leave an online condolence to Mike's family, please visit our website at

