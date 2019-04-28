Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry MORTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORTON, Perry Former longtime Spokane resident, Perry Morton, passed away on February 13th surrounded by family members and loved ones. He was born May 22,1938 in Lewistown, MT. His family moved to Spokane in 1943. He attended Alcott Elemen- tary, Libby Junior High and Lewis and Clark H.S. He was a natural athlete, especially excelling in football and basketball. He played football for Whitworth College and earned his Masters degree there. He was a longtime educator and coach at Rogers HS. He leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth Morton, his three sons, Scott, Kelly and Tim, from his previous marriage to Virginia Davis, née O'Hara, and his step daughter, Corie Hede. He was also a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Perry is also survived by his sisters Eldora Simmons, Caryle Red and Rita Mayo. He is fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Perry. Celebration service, officiated by Percy Happy Watkins, is scheduled at 1pm, for May 18th at the Eagles Aerie #2, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St.

