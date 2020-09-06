MARKARIAN, Pete S. Pete was born on September 22, 1931, and passed away on July 31, 2020, at the age of 88. He spent his last days in the loving care of Spokane Hospice House North. Pete was the oldest of three children; Susan Schumate, and Peris Markarian, (deceased). Pete enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. Later, he worked for the Air National Guard Reserves, and retired from the reserves at the age of 60. Pete married Martha (Marty) Muzatko on August 4, 1962. Marty had nine children that she brought to the marriage: Don Muzatko, (deceased), Jack Muzatko, Marianne Wren, Ed Muzatko, (deceased), Alice Mackleit, Jim Muzatko, Linda Peterson, (deceased), Suzanne Peschel, and Debbie Cozzetto. Together, they had one child, Chuck Markarian. Pete was a mechanic by trade; he worked at various machine shops, but spent most of his years working for the Spokane City Garage. Pete had a boyish grin that was contagious, and a deep sense of humor. Everywhere he went people quickly knew who he was and would look forward to seeing him again. Pete was a loving husband, caring father, and good friend to many. He will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that he knew his Savior and is now in heaven with his wife, Marty. Rest in peace, dad. We love you! A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, September 11th, at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Spokane. COVID rules will apply. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.