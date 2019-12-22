Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter A. SUDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUDEN, Peter A. Peter A. Suden, noted Spokane engineer, dies at age 90. Born November 22nd, 1929, Peter was a Spokane native and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Gonzaga University in 1950. After two years in the U.S. Army, Peter pursued graduate studies at Stanford University where he received a Master of Science in Civil Engineering in 1954. Peter then returned to Spokane and began his engineering career in the offices of Ken Norrie, and eventually began his own namesake firm. He was the structural engineer for many notable buildings in Spokane and the region, including the Spokane International Airport, Deaconess Hospital, the Parkade, the Coeur d'Alene Resort, buildings at WSU and EWU, and District 81 schools. Peter met Elizabeth Dunn in 1954. They married in 1955, raised five children together, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. After completing his long and successful business career, Peter and Liz retired to Palm Springs, California, and would often spend summers with family in the San Francisco Bay Area. After Liz's death in 2017, Peter relocated to the Bay Area to be with family. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his sons and daughters, Robert Suden, Tamara Suden (Carl Baier), Mark Suden (Romell Suden), Elizabeth Suden (Richard Carr) and Jody Suden (Derek Stordahl) and by his grandchildren, George and Madeleine (Tamara), Peter, Kate and Henry (Mark) and Oliver and Calvin (Jody), as well as many other family members and friends. A funeral will be held on December 27, 2019 at 10:30am, Newman Hall-Holy Spirit Parish, Berkeley, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary ( www.snjmusontario.org/washington ) or Gonzaga University ( www.gonzaga.edu/give ). Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

