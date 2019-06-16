Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Arthur ANDERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERS, Peter Arthur Pete passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10 from a cardiac arrest at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. He was born in Jersey City to Arthur and Ida Anders on December 2, 1939 and graduated high school in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey in 1958. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force as an air policeman and was stationed in Florida, Newfoundland, and California. During his service, he was selected to perform honor guard duties for numerous dignitaries, most notably President Eisenhower, President Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth. He married Rae Lewis in 1962 and had three children during their twelve years of marriage. They moved to New Jersey where he served as a police officer in his hometown of Ridgefield Park. They then moved to Washington State where he served with the Richland Police Department. He was medically retired in 1976 at which time he decided to move to Spokane to the house he would remain in for the next 43 years. He worked as a car salesman for many years and this is where he met his wife, Sandi Rutter. They were married in 1987. Together, they opened a pizzeria for a short time in the North Spokane area. Dad enjoyed fishing, yard work, good neighbors, and traveling around the USA visiting friends and relatives. He was a wonderful father and a great friend who will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi Anders, and his parents Arthur and Ida Anders. He is survived by his children Robin (Matt) Cox, Brian (Suzanne) Anders, and Kristen (Joel) Milton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Matt, Jordan, and Ian Cox, and Ryan, Marcus, and Jenna Milton. There will be no service at Dad's request. Any donations would be appreciated to Shriners Hospital or . Condolences may be made through the Hennessey Website.

