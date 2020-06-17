GEISSINGER, Peter Donovan (Age 30) On June 3rd, 2020 Peter Donovan Geissinger, a father, a son, a brother and fiancee to Olivia Jaekel, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. Peter was born April 23rd, 1990 in Spokane, WA at Holy Family Hospital to mother Karis Wendy Levitch. Peter is survived by his six children: Christian, Wyatt, Zoey, Hunter, Gavin and Ashton. As well as his siblings Wesley, Paige, Autumn, Georgia, Harrison, Jordan and Jacob. Of all Peters achievements, the one he is most proud of are his children and the family he helped create. Peter was the rock and glue that held his family together. He possessed a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. The simplicity of living life with those you love! Peter was an extraordinary man who was loyal to a fault. The first person to show up, last one to leave and never backed down from adversity. All of us at some point needed Peter's protection, even his mama. Thinking of living this life without Peter's strength is almost too much to bear. Peter touched the lives of many with his humor and ability to light up a room. Peter died as he lived. He wrote his own rules and paved his own way. Peter, enjoy the ride! Those who have given themselves to others, will live forever in every heart they have touched.



