BALTES, Peter F. (Age 48) Peter F. Baltes was born January 18, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio to Gerald R. and Margaret (Peg Langen) Baltes. He passed away January 7, 2020 at home, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle against cancer. Peter grew up in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, graduating from Mechanicsburg High School in 1990 where he played trumpet as a member of the Mechanicsburg Band. He joined the US Air Force in October 1991. He served during Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. While serving, and for years afterward he became active with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He volunteered at camps, raised funds to support the programs and was a mentor to the kids. After his military service ended in May 1997, Peter settled in Spokane, Washington, working in the medical supply field for Gulf South and later working for Cascade Windows as an Inventory Control Coordinator. During this time he continued raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and became involved with the American Cancer Society. Peter volunteered in leadership positions chairing the West Plains Relay for Life and attending Relay for Life events to support his friends from Spokane to Stevens County. His caring heart and love for others also extended to his friends and family. Whatever anyone needed, Peter was the first lend a hand. Peter loved his dog Emma. He loved taking walks in the mountains, playing trivia at the Swinging Doors, and spending time with his many friends. Peter is survived by his mother Margaret (Peg Langen) Baltes; sisters Maria McNicol (Dave Baker), Susan Roof (Tony Roland) and Judy Rannes (Jim); and brothers Gerald R. Baltes (Marti) and David Baltes. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of special longtime friends in Washington and Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald R. Baltes and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, Washington with full military honors. Family and friends are asked to be in line by 2:45 pm. A reception will be held at 4:30 pm at The Swinging Doors to share stories and celebrate Peter's life. Memorial services will be held in Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to charity in Peter's name.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 10, 2020