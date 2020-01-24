|
|
GREENAN, Peter Jr. Peter Greenan Jr, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home January 21, 2020. Pete was born November 8, 1940, in Springfield, IL, to Peter Greenan Sr and Mary Greenan. He is preceded in death by his sisters Virginia Furrow, Maryella Greenan, Tootsie Warrenton and brother Willie Greenan. He is survived by brother Chuckie Greenan and wife Laura Greenan (Seattle) and sister Annabelle Cain. Pete left a legacy of love, laughter and all of his stories. He is survived by his children Mindy Grant (fiancé Cody Poole) and Patrick Greenan (fiancé Tiffany) of Spokane. Sherry Clark (Larry), Robin Hudson (JD) and Teresa Ralston of Springfield, IL; his grandchildren Kaylie, Kelcey, Jordan, Ryker, Lexy, Brandee, Lindsay, Seth, Tawnee, Nick and Lacee; his great-grandchildren Madalyn, Chase, Eva, Kyrie and Xai; also, his two dogs which he dearly loved, Mocha and Marley; brothers-in-law Charlie Arntson of Spokane and Dick Arntson (Sheila) of Camino Island. He had many nieces and nephews and also his extended family of the Bryants. Pete's father died when he was just 12, leaving seven children. Pete went to work at Holsum Bakery and did odd jobs after his father passed away to help support his family. He later joined the Marines. He was always a proud Marine. He was a sharp shooter, ran the machine guns and also the flame throwers. He married Isla and they had three daughters. They later divorced and he moved to California. There he worked at multiple wholesale bakeries including Holsum Bakery again. He then became a supervisor for Winchell's Donuts. That's where he met the love of his life and best friend, Joann Arntson. Together they supervised Winchell's donuts and later YumYum donuts as well and moved to Vacaville, CA. They were married September 6, 1980. Together they had PJ and Mindy. When PJ started kindergarten they moved to Spokane to raise the kids around family. There he worked for Winchell's, Gonzaga as a baker and later retiring from ADM. His family and grandkids were so important to him, always having pool parties and celebrations at the house. He loved to listen to the oldies from the '50s and '60s. He loved to travel, visiting family in Springfield, Seattle, Vegas, Reno and Laughlin. He will always be remembered for his stories of his life journeys and family. He loved to watch the Seahawks and Gonzaga basketball games. Husband, Father, Brother, Son, Uncle, Grandpa, Papa Pete and friend....You were so loved. We know you are in heaven with Mom, Dad, Cathy, Grandma Peggy and all the other relatives that passed before you watching over all of us and continuing your jokes and stories up above. Love you, JoAnn. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SCRAPS. There will be a viewing and a funeral service at Hazen and Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. The viewing will take place Friday, January 24th from 3-7. The funeral will take place Saturday, January 25th at 3:30. After the funeral there will be a celebration of Life at Zion Lutheran Church, 8304 E. Buckeye, Millwood, WA 99212. Everyone is invited to attend all. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 24, 2020