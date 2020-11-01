CLAUSEN, Peter H. Peter Clausen passed away on October 21, 2020, in Mazatlan, Mexico at the age of 90. He was a loving husband, father and grand- father. He was born February 12th, 1930 on the family farm on the island of Fyn in Denmark. As a young man he worked on the farm and managed other farms before joining the Danish home guard. At the age of 19, he left home to explore the world and traveled to Canada and the US, managing farms in the US and later working on the Canadian pipeline. Later he settled in Illinois with a concrete company where he met Rita Nielsen, the daughter of the owner. They married and then moved to Spokane in 1963 and opened the first Mc Donald franchise for the area. They built up the business over the years to have multiple locations. Peter also had a passion for land development, Peter partnered with William Main and could often be seen riding a horse surveying land for development. Peter loved the Northwest and all the outdoor activities. He was an avid duck hunter and loved his Labrador retrievers. He also enjoyed fall hunting camp in search of elk. Both Peter and Rita had a passion for Arabian horses and built up a substantial horse farm and breeding facility near Mead, WA, importing horses from all over the world. They also loved sailing in the San Juan islands in their spare time. In 1998 they traveled to Mazatlan by motorhome and decided to buy a lot and build a home there. They were married for 49 years before Rita's passing. Peter later met Rosa Uribe in Mazatlan and they eventually married in 2011 in Spokane. They traveled to Alaska, Europe, and South America. He remained in Mexico the last few years of his life and was lovingly cared for by Rosa always at his side. Peter is survived by his three daughters, Denise, Lisa, and Christine and his son, Erik, his three sons-in-law a daughter-in-law and seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Peter was a very hard worker and had a full life with many adventures. He loved life, his family and many friends. For more photos and information go to www.forevermissed.com