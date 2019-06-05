Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. HART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HART, Peter J. Peter J. Hart passed away in his sleep Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home in Spokane. Peter was born on July 18, 1962 in Revere, MA to David and Jeanne Hart. He married Kelly Watkins in 1984, while both were serving in the U.S. Air Force. They had two children, Amy and Sam. Peter worked as a clinical engineer in Spokane at Deaconess Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, and later, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Peter and Kelly divorced in 1997, but they remained committed to co-parenting Amy and Sam until his passing. Peter is preceded in death by his beloved Grandma Madge, his parents David and Jeanne, and his brothers David Jr. and Robert. He is survived by his brothers Steve, Brian, Richard and their families, his children Amy and Sam, and numerous friends "back home" in Revere. A memorial gathering will be held later this summer at Lake Iona, N.H.

Published in Spokesman-Review from June 5 to June 9, 2019

