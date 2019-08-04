Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Jacksen CHOI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHOI, Peter Jacksen 6/29/1983 - 6/8/2019 The world lost an incredibly beautiful soul on June 8th, 2019 in Sulaimania, Iraq where Peter was an instructor at the American University of Iraq. He was the son of Joseph Daniel Choi and Sue Kang (South Korea) and the brother of James Choi of Tacoma, WA. In his teenage years, Peter was welcomed into the Hendrikson family (Ken, Carolyn, Heather, Eric and Alexandra) and later the Lugviel family (John, Candace, Ben, Taylor and Alexa) and was loved like a son and brother by those families as well. Peter graduated from Ferris high school in 2002 and went on to graduate from Saint Mary's college in California where he met his close friends Nick Giurlani, Casey Chadd and Dan Lanahan. He later received his masters degree from the American College of Education. Over his life time, Peter made deep and lasting friendships and was revered by his students and fellow instructors at the American University of Iraq. He traveled the world and always expressed amazement at the beauty and history of the places he visited. He loved the earth and it showed in his involvement with environmental concerns. He also loved to play basketball. A memorial celebration of Peter's life is scheduled for August 10th at 4:00 pm at a private residence. If interested in honoring his memory, please email

CHOI, Peter Jacksen 6/29/1983 - 6/8/2019 The world lost an incredibly beautiful soul on June 8th, 2019 in Sulaimania, Iraq where Peter was an instructor at the American University of Iraq. He was the son of Joseph Daniel Choi and Sue Kang (South Korea) and the brother of James Choi of Tacoma, WA. In his teenage years, Peter was welcomed into the Hendrikson family (Ken, Carolyn, Heather, Eric and Alexandra) and later the Lugviel family (John, Candace, Ben, Taylor and Alexa) and was loved like a son and brother by those families as well. Peter graduated from Ferris high school in 2002 and went on to graduate from Saint Mary's college in California where he met his close friends Nick Giurlani, Casey Chadd and Dan Lanahan. He later received his masters degree from the American College of Education. Over his life time, Peter made deep and lasting friendships and was revered by his students and fellow instructors at the American University of Iraq. He traveled the world and always expressed amazement at the beauty and history of the places he visited. He loved the earth and it showed in his involvement with environmental concerns. He also loved to play basketball. A memorial celebration of Peter's life is scheduled for August 10th at 4:00 pm at a private residence. If interested in honoring his memory, please email [email protected] for details. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close