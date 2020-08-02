1/3
Peter Joseph Ficalora
1929 - 2020
FICALORA, Peter Joseph Peter Joseph Ficalora was a devout Roman Catholic and a very generous, family-oriented man. Pete loved sharing a good meal with friends and family, traveling, playing tennis and golf, and he was an avid reader. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. October 5th, 1929, he graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School in 1947 and moved to California to attend UCLA. Pete was a US Air Force navigator on bombing missions during the Korean War. Afterwards, he married Mary Louise Cassidy in1954, earned a BS from UCLA in 1956 and an MBA from University of Santa Clara in 1964. Pete's career in management for IBM's global hardware production organization took him, his wife and five children to reside on a different continent every three years until 1972. Settling in Connecticut in 1972, Pete worked in Armonk, NY until he retired from IBM after 25 years. He and Mary Lou moved to Spokane, WA in 1981 where he became a VP for ISC Systems. When he retired from ISC systems, he stayed active with the business incubator in Spokane for a number of years. Pete served as a Eucharistic Minister at the St. Paschal's Parish in Spokane, for over 30 years. He was predeceased by Mary Lou in 1998 and married Sandra Pamplin Trotter in 2002. He enjoyed 18 years with Sandra exploring the world and visiting family. Pete passed away on July 13, 2020 and is survived by his wife Sandra; his sister Vivian Hurley; his five children, Salvatore (Joe), Robert, John, Mary, Judith; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside interment ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane on August 8, 2020 at 11 am. Online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Interment
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
