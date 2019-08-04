Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Joseph HEDEMARK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEDEMARK, Peter Joseph (Age 87) Peter Joseph Hedemark passed away June 16, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He went home to be with his beloved wife of 60 years, Blanche. He was born on April 23, 1932 in Sioux City, Iowa, and was 87 years old. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, and was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local 370 since 1955. He was a wonderful Husband, Father, and Grandfather who loved unconditionally, and always put his family first. He leaves behind loving daughters Nancy (Jeff) Upham, Mary Jane (Brian) Williams, and Molly McLaughlin as well as grandchildren Justin (Holly) Williams, Jeremy Williams, Jacob (Jessica) Williams, Sarah Upham, Spencer Upham, and Marley McLaughlin along with his sister Judy Kay (Phill) Barker, and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Mary Hedemark as well as his two brothers, and two sisters. Very heartfelt thanks goes out to his doctors Michael Parisot, Kirk Lund as well as Hospice of Spokane for taking such loving care of our Dad and Grandfather. Per Dad's request, there will be no service but a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at his family home on Sinto, August 10, 2019 starting at 4pm.

