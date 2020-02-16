Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter L. GRUNTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRUNTE, Peter L. Peter L. Grunte passed away peacefully January 11th, 2020. Peter was born in Riga, Latvia on May 11th, 1942. At the age of 6 he made the arduous and often harrowing journey from Latvia to the United States with his parents, Peter R. and Austra Grunte, sister Juta and grandmother Alide Jekabsons to escape the war. Peter and his family proudly earned their citizenship and eventually settled in Spokane, WA, keeping close with its local Latvian community. Peter attended Roosevelt Grade School and Lewis and Clark High School. He continued to Gonzaga University where he earned a Bachelor's in Business and ultimately his Master's. While at Gonzaga, Peter participated in ROTC and spent two years in the Army, retiring as a Captain. His service provided him an opportunity to travel throughout Europe, making lifelong friends and amazing memories. After the Army, Pete began his career as a state probation officer. After 30 years he ultimately retired from the federal government as the Chief U.S. Probation Officer for the Eastern District of Washington. He invested himself personally in those he oversaw and got genuine validation helping others turn their lives around. But Pete's true passion was his family, his animals, and the outdoors. College summers spent working on a dude ranch in Montana instilled in him a love of horses and the countryside; he was later able to fulfill his dream of ranch life when he and his wife moved their family to a 36-acre farm in Hangman Valley, which they lovingly brought to life as the Big G Ranch. There they could happily house their horses, dogs, cats, and all their many other beloved critters which they sought out or, more often than not, found them as rescues which could never be turned away. Pete was also a conservationist, volunteering as a member of the Spokane Watershed Implementation Team rehabilitating the Hangman Creek watershed. When Pete was not at the ranch he enjoyed spending his summers at the family cabin on Lake Coeur d'Alene and winters at the local ski mountains. He taught his daughters to water and snow ski at a very early age. He had a passion for traveling and took his family on many adventurous vacations as he endeavored to not only give, but truly show, them the world. Pete taught his daughters to love and appreciate Hawaii so much that both moved there for college, giving him and his wife many reasons to visit. He also spent time with his youngest, Amber, in both Spain and Paris where she lived briefly. In his spare time Pete also ran (completing several marathons and inspiring his wife and daughters to do the same) swam, snorkeled, traveled, rode horses, fished, boated, read, and enjoyed taking out his red Porsche 911 on the country backroads and lettin' 'er rip. Above all else Pete valued his family. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, daughters Angela and Amber, and granddaughters Annabella and Alessandra. His family was his pride and joy and he was the best father, raising two spitfire girls who grew to know that they could count on him for anything and at any time. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Peter R. and Austra, and sister Juta. Pete made many friends throughout his lifetime and had a profound impact on many people. He is fiercely loved and will be equally missed. At his request, no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or The Poor Clare Nuns of Spokane. Until we meet again, we love you Liz, Angie, Amber, Annabella and Alessandra.

